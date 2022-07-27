top story Transmitters down for some channels, Dabl unavailable News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Jul 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 Updated 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our transmitter for stations 30.1 CBS, 30.2 Dabl and 30.3 Telemundo is down and awaiting repairs. Stations will be unavailable over-the-air until further notice.However, 30.1 CBS programming is available on 26.2 and 30.3 Telemundo programming is available on 21.3. Dabl will be unavailable until further notice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Telemundo Cbs Programming Broadcasting Events Radio Transmitter Station Repair Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business Dillard's Clearance again announces closing +3 Election Republican candidates face off in District 2 state rep race Public Safety Night driving increases crash risks Public Safety K-9 program returning to help reduce narcotics in Andrew County More Local News → Local Forecast 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
