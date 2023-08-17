The Kansas City Chiefs said farewell to St. Joseph on Thursday, wrapping up this year’s training camp by showing support to veterans.
Fans who have shown out regularly said this year’s training camp at Missouri Western State University has been a success.
“It’s been really good,” said Kevin Tanner, who says he’s been almost every day. “I love seeing the players. I got one of the player’s gloves and got almost everybody signing my hat.”
Daniel Kent, another fan, agreed that training camp is a unique experience for Chiefs supporters.
“It’s absolutely fantastic,” said Daniel Kent. “It’s something that’s just really positive, really cool for the public too. People might not be able to make it out to the games and get to have exposure to the team.”
The last day also served as Military Appreciation Day, as many branches of the military had information tables around.
For Kent, an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Army, seeing the bond between the Army and his favorite team is special.
“It’s great,” Kent said. “Being a veteran myself, it’s nice to come out and feel the support from the Chiefs and the rest of the public.”
With the Chiefs making three of the last four Super Bowls, expectations are once again high. Fans are excited for the season to start Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions.
“I hope they win this year,” Tanner said. “They can win another Super Bowl.”
Kent said whether they make it all the way or not, he hopes the team shows its dominance once again.
“We’re kind of spoiled, last year we won the Super Bowl,” added Kent. “Prior to that, we went really deep into the season. I’d just like to see another strong season.”
