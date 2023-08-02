A Kansas City Chiefs cornerstone was seen throwing punches during public practice, but despite online chatter, fans at training camp are standing by him.
Social media posts showing star tight end Travis Kelce getting into a physical altercation with another player at training camp have garnered thousands of likes over the past few days.
In response, Kelce took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday to give a message to fans and the NFL world.
“Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader... plain and simple,” Kelce said in the post.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes made comments on the altercations after practice on Wednesday.
“We all have a lot of guys out here that are super competitive. But as far as just doing it the right way, I mean, Travis punching the guy, not necessarily the way you want to do it,” Mahomes said. “But you love the fire both sides of the ball trying to finish to the last second.”
Many fans of the team, especially kids, are standing firm in their support of the Super Bowl champion.
Angie Judy and her son, Jack Judy, trekked up to St. Joseph from Independence, Missouri, on Wednesday. Jack also traveled with his friend, Abram Jobe, and both are huge Travis Kelce fans.
Angie Judy said the warm weather of training camp may have led the altercations, but its only going to help the team get better.
“This is a physical sport. He is a leader. Kids look up to him and adults are the same,” Angie Judy said. “These boys have been working hard, and we just hope that they keep doing what they’re doing and have fun and win some games.”
Some other young fans that look up to Kelce, like Sloane Richards-Gray of Villisca, Iowa, have their own theories about the reason for Kelce’s actions.
“I’m a really big Taylor Swift fan. He tried to give Taylor Swift a bracelet with his number on it and I think that maybe that got him heated,” Richards-Gray said. “But it is football. It’s a contact sport, so I’m not shocked that it happened.”
Kinzlee Potratz of Shenandoah, Iowa, said that as a sister, the incident is relatable to her. She said that it will only help the team get better.
“It happens once in awhile. I have brothers and sometimes you kind of have to do that,” Potratz said. “It may give them more discipline.”
Kayce Brower and Sophia Stieg made the trip with other kids from their local summer camp with the Johnson County Parks and Recreation District.
Brower said her unwavering love for Kelce outweighs anything negative people may say about him.
“He is really inspiring to me because he’s good at football and he’s cool. He’s one of my favorite Chiefs players,” Browner said.
The feelings are mutual for brothers Martin and Oscar Hamid, who traveled to camp from Kansas City, Missouri.
Martin Hamid said his football talents are one of the reasons he looks up to him.
“87 is one of my favorite numbers, so he’s my favorite player,” Martin Hamid said.
Oscar Hamid had a special birthday when the Chiefs became victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. That sparked an inspiration to look up to all who made his birthday extra special.
“When I grow up I want to be just like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Jerrick McKinnon,” Oscar Hamid said.
Mahomes said that on-the-field incidents help build a stronger bond between players.
“That’s the type of guys we are. We’re going to compete. We’re going to argue out there on the football field and really love each other in the locker room,” Mahomes said. “We’ve got a lot of dudes that are super competitive on this team.”
