A change in traffic flow on a Downtown St. Joseph street requested by a developer saw favor at City Hall Wednesday, but move will still have to go through the City Council.
Sky Real Estate has been working to develop the American Electric Lofts in the historic building at 302 N. Third St. and is ahead of schedule for opening. As part of the project, Sky has requested that the stretch of Third Street which runs between Faraon and Jules streets be converted from one-way to two-way traffic.
"This will just allow people who are visiting the building for the first time to have a more convenient access point ... and for someone that comes to the building frequently just to be able to really get around the building," President of Sky Real Estate Wes Grammar said.
On Wednesday, the St. Joseph Traffic Commission voted to recommend approval of the change to City Council. During that meeting, Director of Public Works Andy Clements mentioned that it could lead the way for talks about whether or not one-way streets are necessary anywhere Downtown.
Third Street is already being planned to be vacated by the city for Hillyard Industries' relocation to the former Wire Rope Co. site further north, and traffic flow for that portion of the street was already planned to be changed.
Grammar said Hillyard is aware of the hopes to change the flow of traffic for the American Electric Lofts project and is in favor of the switch.
"Hillyard's on board with this change as well as a neighbor. it was really important to me that they were involved. It's going to be great for the project," he said.
The $37 million project will see the creation of 137 units that will house more than 200 residents as well as first-floor commercial space that could include a coffee shop and amenities for those who live in the building.
It was scheduled to be opened in March of 2021, but is now expected to be opened on Jan. 1.
"In a project of this size, picking up a couple of months is a huge deal to the pro-forma and it's just going to be great for the market, we believe. So, we're real excited," Grammar said.
He said subcontractors were actually more efficient during the COVID-19 shutdowns because they were scheduled in a way that made them distance, which covered more areas at once.
The council is expected to see the traffic flow change proposal next month.
The council will also be briefed on new "parklets" that could be popping up Downtown.
These will consist of public seating platforms that convert curbside parking into areas where the public can sit and enjoy meals from local restaurants. The Traffic Commission also showed approval to these, though the city can permit them through department regulation, and it does not require a vote from governing bodies.
Public comment on the parklets is expected to be planned Downtown.