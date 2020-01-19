Whenever tax season rolls around, Vern Hart re-familiarizes himself with the rigors of submitting the paperwork that aptly traces his life on the land.
For 15 years running, the rural St. Joseph man meets with his accountant to discuss plans for filing his return. And he knows time remains on his side. For example, he realizes farmers have the ability to file for a March 1 extension if they're unable to provide estimates of their payments to the Internal Revenue Service by Jan. 15, and thereby avoid a penalty.
But Hart also is cognizant that tax law is always a moving target, and he habitually seeks to keep abreast of major adjustments in the code that pertain to his vocation. He raises corn, soybeans and cattle in a more than 40-year partnership with his brother, Paul, east of St. Joseph.
"This thing's always changing," he said.
There are other things he and other farmers can do to prepare themselves for tax season. Going to special IRS classes, for instance, is one avenue. Hart relies on the Quicken tax program to help him track incomes and expenses.
"At harvest time, I do comparisons" with his farm's performance over the previous year, he added.
That can entail checking on the option of holding over a certain amount of harvest grain in elevators from the year before. That stored grain is applied to the following year. For the 2018 season, which turned out drier than average, the number of harvested bushels decreased, resulting in a consequently smaller amount of grain held over in storage.
"Most farmers declare the income the following year, because they put it (grain) in storage," he said
Hart and fellow farmers also need to keep their purchases of combines and other heavy equipment in mind, along with other inputs, as they prepare their taxes. The Harts typically buy one or two pieces of equipment at least every other year, and it's been almost seven years since they last bought a combine. A bale processor was bought in late December.
"Get on one schedule and stick to it," said Hart of advice he received on making major purchases for the farm.
Prepaying some farm expenses is another wise maneuver. In one illustration, the interest can be written off when borrowing money on certain projects.
"A lot of farmers now are leasing,' he said, and are able to write off the interest.
Thinking about future transitions is another significant milestone for farmers, and the Hart brothers have been taking steps in that direction for over 30 years.
"You've got to look ahead," he admitted, referring to his decision to invest in and replenish an individual retirement account. "Health insurance is a big expense, and you can write it off," he added, with a tax-free health savings account as a suggestion.
"It all depends on your situation," he cautioned. "I wish I'd have known about it" earlier, he said of health savings.
CliftonLarsonAllen is among the St. Joseph area CPAs that will be advising farmers over the next several months. Senior Associate Rachel Hunt said this will be the second year for the bonus depreciation on farm equipment.
Hunt said those farmers using CPAs should check on crop insurance proceeds and government payments related to the 2019 flooding.
"Some of those can be deferred," she added.
Matt Robertson, who serves as the firm's principal, said farmers routinely constitute hundreds of the clients assisted during tax season.
"It's very beneficial to use tax professionals that specialize in the area," Robertson said. "It gives you the benefit to see a lot of different scenarios."
In its Farmer's Tax Guide, the IRS counsels filers to keep specific records to help them identify which crop or livestock projects show the most profit, or pinpoint where management changes may be necessary to improve profitability. Records also should detail when equipment was bought and how it was acquired, along with the complete cost and how the asset was used.