In 2019, more than 304,000 people were directly employed by tourism across the state of Missouri, an increase of 2,500 from 2018.
According to the Missouri Department of Labor, in Buchanan County 4,129 people were employed in tourism in 2019 compared to 4,250 in 2018. However, the direct revenue increased from $183,135,407 to $186,596,828.
Marci Bennett, St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, said tourism is the second top industry in Missouri and is shown in a variety of aspects.
"It's people running convention bureaus, managing hotels, running transportation, and it has a significant effect in the state," Bennett said.
Bennett said the CVB spends a large amount of time in Jefferson City advocating for tourism spending by the legislature to market Missouri outside of the state.
"We market outside the community for people to come have a good time, spend money and go back and tell more people about it and come back," Bennett said.
Tourism is an important aspect of the community and Bennett said hotels also have seen an increase over the last year. Hotel occupancy was at 58% in 2018 and rose to 66% in 2019. The average daily rate of all the hotel rooms jumped from $87.93 in 2018 to $91.32 in 2019.
"It looks good to people that are looking to develop additional lodging space in our community because those numbers are just about right for hotel development," Bennett said.
Tourism in Buchanan County is diverse, from the Kansas City Chiefs training camp to a variety of museums, including the famous Pony Express Museum.
Cindy Daffron, Pony Express Museum executive director, said 39,000 people came through that museum in the last year.
"People said they come back to a good place every three to five years so you've got every three to five years to make some little change," Daffron said. "We've changed some lighting, changed up murals and even have added exhibits."
The museum has attracted individuals from all 50 states and sees them return when they grow up and pass it on to family and friends.
"I know tourism works, because I've had people bring in magazines someone's given to them four or five years ago and they've hung onto it until they got here," Daffron said.
Daffron believes it's extremely important to have caring individuals in tourism because that's what creates a better experience for visitors.
"I think St. Joe stands out from all other places because we care, and I think we care in a way that people feel like we want them here and we want them to stay," Daffron said.
The CVB is continuing to create stronger marketing plans to bring people into the community and is targeting social media as a tool to attract them.