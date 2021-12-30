The St. Joseph School District had an insurance plan of sorts to sell in spring 2021, and the community did not buy in, but that was hardly the end of the story.
Titled Proposition CARE, school district leaders asked the public to authorize $107 million in bond funding for several purposes: to buy the American Family Group regional headquarters campus on Mitchell Avenue and convert it into a high school; to renovate Benton and Lafayette high schools and convert them into grades 6 through 8 buildings; and to reorganize, renovate or close the remaining buildings. In April, a large majority of voters rejected the plan, simultaneously overturning all three contested Board of Education seats.
Since that time, two major developments have perhaps pointed the way for the district to achieve its goals. First, the federal government has issued a massive amount of direct funding to states for the purpose of COVID-19 relief.
The section of this benefiting schools, the Elementary and Secondary Education Emergency Relief Fund, has flowed in tens of millions of dollars for SJSD improvements. Now, proper climate control in several auditoriums and gymnasiums exists for the first time and — if current plans go smoothly — HVAC in the three high schools and other buildings will be centralized and modernized. Federal aid has made possible a large part of what local voters decided they would not pay for themselves.
Such concrete improvements contrast with the more nebulous project led by Creative Entourage LLC, a St. Louis consultancy firm. The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the Mosaic Life Care Foundation hired the organization to create “Vision Forward,” a community engagement process that will convene a massive public meeting for the first time in January.
Meeting participants are set to discuss everything that needs fixing in the district, and just how to go about that, with the idea being to eventually run a new bond or tax proposal in late 2022 or 2023 shaped entirely by the community. Whatever that ends up being, the hope is that St. Joseph voters will trust it enough to approve it at the ballot box. As things stand, recent election cycles will have resulted in entirely new Board of Education leadership by May of 2022.
