Dr. Mark Laney planned to step down as CEO of Mosaic Life Care in 2024. He didn’t get that far.
In a surprise February announcement, the hospital said Laney had taken early retirement. Soon following him out the door was chief operating officer Michael Pulido. That happened after Dr. Davin Turner resigned two months earlier as chief medical officer. Laney’s decision put a cap on a 33-year career, including 13 years with the hospital, called Heartland Health at the time he joined.
Mike Poore arrived to serve as interim CEO in place of Laney. Known for soothing chaos in the wake of a departure, Poore had worked several times before on an interim basis at hospitals nationwide. Later, Mosaic had two more surprises: In June, it picked Poore to stay on for good as CEO, and in August, it welcomed Turner back as chief administrative officer.
Turner had been working as CEO for a Tennessee network of hospitals but departed after less than a year to come back to St. Joseph. Poore said it just made sense to offer Turner the chance to work at Mosaic again, based on his reputation as a physician and a leader.
Mosaic has not commented on why Laney left. Questions from News-Press NOW have produced the same response: A reference back to the February news release that Laney would be leaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.