Buchanan County and the city of St. Joseph each received millions of dollars in federal funds to address the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
The city received its first installment of about $19 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds this year. It quickly set up a citizens’ committee to determine how to spend the money, with the idea of funding big-picture projects.
During the course of two months, the committee met with several organizations that applied for the money and eventually recommended the allocation of $13 million to 21 different projects.
The St. Joseph City Council decided to spend the remaining $6 million for employee premium pay and to keep sewer rates stagnant — a decision the citizens’ committee didn’t agree with.
The city’s legal department, with the help of an outside firm, has been drafting contracts with organizations and holding work sessions with the council to answer any questions. The first round of about seven contracts was unanimously approved by the council in December.
More work sessions on the ARPA contracts are planned in January and will need future approval by the council.
Buchanan County has moved a little more slowly. It too has met with organizations in need of funds for significant projects but has yet to confirm an allocation list. The commissioners said they are waiting on further “rulings” from the federal government.
The county is expected to decide how to spend its $8.5 million in the next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.