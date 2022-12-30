Vertical employees work the cash register Monday at the dispensary in St. Joseph. Vertical will apply to sell both recreational and medical marijuana on Dec. 8, when the application becomes available for current medical marijuana dispensaries.
Marijuana is on display at Vertical, a St. Joseph dispensary.
Marijuana is on display at Vertical, a St. Joseph dispensary.
Vertical employees work the cash register Monday at the dispensary in St. Joseph. Vertical will apply to sell both recreational and medical marijuana on Dec. 8, when the application becomes available for current medical marijuana dispensaries.
Voters approved Missouri Amendment 3 in November, allowing Missourians 21 and older to possess, consume and purchase up to 3 ounces of marijuana for recreational use.
The amendment also paves the way for adults to cultivate their own marijuana and for previous non-violent marijuana offenses to be expunged.
Medical marijuana dispensaries started applying for comprehensive licenses to sell adult-use marijuana as well. The licenses are expected to be awarded by Feb. 6. Once a dispensary has this license, it will be able to begin selling recreational-use marijuana.
Smoking marijuana in a public area that is not designated for smoking could bring a civil penalty with up to a $100 fine. It is not permitted to smoke marijuana in areas where smoking tobacco is prohibited. There are other limits listed in the 38-page amendment.
Personal cultivation applications will be available on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Jan. 7.
Leaders with the City of St. Joseph have decided they will not pursue an excise tax on marijuana right now. Buchanan County officials are discussing the idea. Missouri is capped at a 6% tax, and local municipalities are allowed to tax up to 3%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.