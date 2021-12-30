As the pandemic raged through its second year, 2021 became about adjusting to living with COVID-19 as restrictions loosened and new variants emerged.
Mask mandates have been among the most highly contested issues of the pandemic as something health officials, government leaders and the public were mixed on. While health experts used data to indicate that masks worked and limited cases, many in the community wanted to go back to normal and believed it should be a person’s choice to wear a mask or not.
In March, the St. Joseph City Council ended the local mask mandate by a 5-4 vote. The Maryville City Council also rescinded its ordinance requiring the use of face coverings that week. Individual businesses and schools continued with mask requirements on a case-by-case basis following those decisions.
Those against mask mandates ending cited low vaccination rates as Buchanan County still falls behind many areas in the state and region with only 40% of residents initiating the process by the year’s end.
There were peaks and valleys of cases throughout 2021. Daily cases were down to single digits at one point with minimal COVID-19 hospitalizations, but numbers once again picked up, and in July, Kansas City and other towns reissued mask mandates. St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray told News-Press NOW there was not enough support from the community or council to take similar action here.
This came after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reissued new guidance recommending all people, including those who are vaccinated, wear masks indoors and St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley recommended masks due to low vaccination rates.
As the year wrapped up, COVID-19 cases saw a slight decline locally, but health experts say they will be watching case numbers after the holidays closely as many believe the pandemic is far from over.
