After she was escorted into the federal execution chamber, Lisa Montgomery was asked if she had any last words.
“No,” she said, according to witnesses. That was it. With that brief response, uttered in the early morning of Jan. 13, 2021, the lethal injection began. Montgomery, 52, became the first woman executed in a federal prison since 1953.
The sterile confines of the pale green execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana, stood in stark contrast to the scene that law enforcement encountered 17 years ago at a small house in Skidmore, Missouri. On Dec. 16, 2004, the first person to enter that house said it looked as if 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett’s stomach had exploded.
Stinnett, eight months pregnant at the time, lay dead on the floor, her abdomen ripped open with a kitchen knife. She had put up a fight before the killer pulled her unborn child from her womb and fled.
The murder of this expecting mother set off an intense hunt for the perpetrator. Two Northwest Missouri law enforcement officers, Randy Strong and Don Fritz, followed the trail to Melvern, Kansas. There they found Montgomery holding a small baby.
“I saw what I believed to be blood under her fingernails,” Fritz said of Montgomery.
The baby, Victoria Jo, was recovered and reunited with her father. She is a teenager today.
A federal jury convicted Montgomery of kidnapping resulting in death. She was sentenced to death.
For years, the case was bogged down in appeals and got caught up in politics toward the tail end, with defense attorneys accusing the government of rushing to execute Montgomery in the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency. But the execution happened, perhaps providing a bit of finality for law enforcement and those who live in Skidmore.
But closure may be harder to come by for those most directly impacted. The Stinnett family has never publicly commented, a silence that speaks volumes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.