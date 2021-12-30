For one day in 2021, Krug Park turned into a mafia brawl and Tech N9ne fan haven.
On. Aug. 16, Tech N9ne and fellow Strange Music, Inc. artists gathered at the Krug Park castle to film several scenes for artist Joey Cool’s “Man on Fire” music video.
The explicit, tongue-in-cheek video featured the group in a 1920s mobster aesthetic, with the Krug Park Castle serving as the spot for the climax of the song, containing a shoot-out between two rival mafias.
While the video shoot was approved by the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department, it was a surprise to some residents. Word spread fast about it on social media, causing a group of fans like Jamie Byrd and her son, Kadir, and friend Debi Tounzen to gather on the lawn in the hope of meeting Tech N9ne.
“I’ve been a fan for years. So I was like, ‘Ooh. I’m about to go up there and stop and take some pictures.’ I was just completely shocked,” Jamie Byrd said.
Often tending to the Krug Park lawn, John Kendall said the shoot was a welcome surprise and nice spotlight on the location.
“It’s really nice to have something like this going on up here ... (An) officer turned around and told me that (Tech N9ne) would just drive around, and he saw the castle (and) said he wanted to film here and that meant a lot,” he said.
The music video premiered on YouTube on Aug. 27. It has garnered more than 163,000 views. Those who are curious to watch it to see Krug Park should be advised that it does contain some explicit language and mature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.