The community offered an outpouring of support to the family of a pregnant St. Joseph woman killed in a January car accident.
Savannah Domann, 26, and her unborn child died on Jan. 14 on the South Belt Highway near Sacramento Street after a man driving in the opposite direction traveled into her lane and crashed into her vehicle head-on, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.
Steven A. Ayala, 30, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police. He was later charged with a DWI in Domann’s death.
At the time of the accident, Ayala’s blood-alcohol level was at .15%, which is nearly double the legal limit, according to court documents. The documents also said Ayala admitted to using narcotics and sedatives. His bail was denied.
In the wake of Domann’s death, her family established a scholarship in her honor. The plan is to give the scholarship to a Benton High School volleyball player each year. Domann had played volleyball at the school and coached the sport at Mid-Buchanan High School.
A fund also was started to support the family during the tragedy, which raised more than $13,000.
In December, Ayala entered a guilty plea in the case. His sentencing in front of Judge Patrick Robb is set for 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.