Savannah Domann (copy)

St. Joseph resident Savannah Domann and her unborn child were killed in a two-vehicle rollover accident on Jan. 14

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The community offered an outpouring of support to the family of a pregnant St. Joseph woman killed in a January car accident.

Savannah Domann, 26, and her unborn child died on Jan. 14 on the South Belt Highway near Sacramento Street after a man driving in the opposite direction traveled into her lane and crashed into her vehicle head-on, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

