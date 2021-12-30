The loss of former Bobree Barbershop owner Josh Oliver impacted many in the St. Joseph community. A gesture that followed the tragic accident made this clear.
On Nov. 14, Oliver died after a vehicle accident just outside St. Joseph. The word prompted swift action among friends and family to ensure the former small business owner was properly remembered.
“You know what? We’re going to get some glass chalk and we’re going to go down and we’re going to start a memorial,” said Andy Saccaro. “You drive by each day and there’s another saying on the window. We just want to keep it going.”
Words and sentences expressing Oliver’s impact on others still cover the windows of Bobree Barbershop to this day.
Oliver had an extensive background as a professional barber before starting his business last spring. One business owner who knew him well believes Oliver was just as proud of the business he created in such a short time as he was of the people he impacted in the community.
“He was just excited with the opportunity to do something different, to bring back something he loved, something from the past, and revive it,” said Edison Derr, co-owner of River Bluff Brewing. “He was so full of life all the time, so to see that in his excitement was awesome.”
Oliver was 36 years old when he died.
