A local family was struck by tragedy on April 9, when a car crash on Pear Street left five people dead, including three young children.
Amy Morse, 22, Cody Grace, 26, and three young children, Rosalie Morse, 3, Braxton Grace, 2, and Anastasia Grace, 1, died in a car accident. The vehicle the family was in struck a passing car, spun and slid, then tipped upside down into a drainage ditch. It had been raining for hours and both sides of the roadway were filled with several feet of water.
The morning after the crash occurred, police identified four victims who were pulled from the vehicle: Amy Morse and her three young children. There were questions about where Cody Grace, the father of two of the children, was but initially he was not believed to have been in the car.
A memorial ceremony was held for the initial four victims. Many family members and police were under the impression Cody Grace was missing in the wake of the tragedy. Then on the morning of April 21, he was listed by the St. Joseph Police Department as an endangered missing person.
Later that night, a family member of Amy Morse was at the drainage ditch fixing the memorial that was set up at the crash site. Water had receded from the ditch since the crash, and police were called to the area on a report of a body found there.
On April 22, police confirmed they had found Cody Grace, who actually was in the accident. Police believe his body got stuck in the ground and was undetected by first responders.
Newly released footage from the night and crash reports show a third vehicle was in the area the night of the accident. The vehicle was preparing to pull out of a driveway and stopped before entering the roadway. Amy Morse came over a hill in the rain, and police said they believe she thought the car was pulling out so she moved slightly into the opposite lane of traffic. When she did this, she collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Bystanders who heard the crash came to assist the family and first responders were on scene within minutes of it happening, but rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
Since the crash, people from the community, family members of the victims and local leaders have called for safety measures to prevent other vehicles from falling into the ditch. However, almost nine months later, there has been no change to the crash site other than a memorial for the family. The ditch continues to fill with water when it rains.
