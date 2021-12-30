The July death of a Savannah, Missouri, 14-year-old killed on a dirt bike on the North Belt Highway attracted attention due to the age of the young driver.
The crash, which happened around 9:30 p.m. July 31, occurred after the teenager, whose name authorities haven’t released, crashed a Honda dirt bike into a car driven by Anna S. Allison, 34, of St. Joseph, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Allison was turning east onto Northridge Drive when the motorcycle approached the intersection and struck its front-passenger side, troopers said.
The teen, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries.
The situation took a turn when the driver of the car was later hit with charges stemming from her alleged actions on the day of the accident.
Allison has not been charged with the teen’s death. However, she now faces misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked or suspended license and operating a vehicle without up-to-date registration, all due to alleged actions on that July day, according to Buchanan County court documents. Allison has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
A bond review hearing is set for Jan. 3, and a trial setting is scheduled for Feb. 23 in Allison’s case.
