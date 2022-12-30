Tornado damage (copy)

This March 30 photo shows a home affected by an EF1 tornado March 29 in St. Joseph.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Spring of 2022 brought the first tornado to hit St. Joseph in more than a decade, associated with a line of severe thunderstorms that impacted Northwest Missouri on the evening of March 29.

The brief EF1 tornado touched down on the northeast side of town at 8:54 p.m., with winds of up to 90 mph and a path length of 0.3 miles.

