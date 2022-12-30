Spring of 2022 brought the first tornado to hit St. Joseph in more than a decade, associated with a line of severe thunderstorms that impacted Northwest Missouri on the evening of March 29.
The brief EF1 tornado touched down on the northeast side of town at 8:54 p.m., with winds of up to 90 mph and a path length of 0.3 miles.
A home on Antelope Circle in northeast St. Joseph bore the brunt of the small tornado, sustaining significant damage. The homeowner was inside with her children when the tornado struck.
A member of the family, who didn’t give her name, said, “All we heard was a big boom and crash and a ripping sound. Then it got really, really quiet. Then I walked up our stairs and then all I could see was the sky.”
Several trees in the area lost large branches and a few nearby homes sustained minor damage. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St Paul Lutheran Church and School and East Hills Shopping Center also sustained minimal impacts.
Andy Bailey, an on-scene meteorologist for the National Weather Service, confirmed the report.
“This is what we call a squall line or QLCS tornado, just real quick spin-ups, very brief,” he said. “They can happen kind of on the gust fronts of the storm itself.”
A tornado warning had been issued for the area at 8:30 p.m. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the storm.
