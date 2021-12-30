Since former City Manager Bruce Woody left in April 2020, leadership positions in municipal government have been hard to fill, and in 2021 it was particularly difficult.
The year started with Gary Edwards’ resignation on Jan. 14.
Edwards was hired as the new city manager after Woody left. His first day was in early November 2020, but he left two months later due to what he said was a family health concern.
Bryan Carter was named interim city manager and later was hired as the new city manager in April.
With the most important seat in City Hall filled, Carter turned to the finance department, which hadn’t had a director in two years. Former employees said this lack of leadership created concerns within the department.
In August, Carter hired Katie Mull as the new finance director. Her first day was Aug. 30. She quit a week later with no reason for her departure made public.
Carter restarted the search and, in November, hired Laurie Tietjen as the next finance director. Her first day on the job will be Monday, Jan. 3.
Tietjen is a certified public accountant. Her most recent position was controller/internal control with the College of the Ozarks, a position she has held since 2013. She will be the city’s first finance director in more than two years.
