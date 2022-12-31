Police protest (copy)

When St. Joseph police protested outside City Hall for better pay, it might have caught some onlookers by surprise.

But the demonstration, initiated in August, brought attention to staffing, pay and morale issues that had festered for years. It set in motion emergency negotiations with city officials, a new contract with the Fraternal Order of Police and a half-cent law enforcement sales tax that voters approved in November.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.