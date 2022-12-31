When St. Joseph police protested outside City Hall for better pay, it might have caught some onlookers by surprise.
But the demonstration, initiated in August, brought attention to staffing, pay and morale issues that had festered for years. It set in motion emergency negotiations with city officials, a new contract with the Fraternal Order of Police and a half-cent law enforcement sales tax that voters approved in November.
Public safety is a topic of high importance to St. Joseph voters, which is why News-Press NOW editors voted the police protest and tax measure as the No. 1 local news story for 2022.
“I think the demonstration itself came as a bit of a surprise,” said Bryan Carter, the St. Joseph city manager, “but we knew that there was an underlying issue with the pay levels.”
In looking ahead to 2023, it might be possible to believe the issue was resolved when officers put their signs away and voters authorized the tax with 70% approval. But some of the hard work begins now as the city looks to rebuild a department that was 36 officers short at one point.
Ethan Miles is one person who will play a central role in addressing the problems that officers brought to attention in 2022. He was named a full-time recruiter for the department, the first time the SJPD has dedicated one person to that role.
“My goal is to set the department up to have longevity in keeping people and bringing people in and not allow us to get to the point we were at,” said Miles, who previously worked in patrol. “I’ve got to step up and make sure what I’m doing guides the department in the right direction.”
He plans to have an active presence on social media and at career fairs. He also reached out to veterans who are re-entering civilian life and might be interested in law enforcement.
“We have to put out there what we have to offer,” Miles said.
The tax allowed the city to fund a new contract that brings starting pay up to $49,000 and provides for annual increases of about 3%. Detective Brendan McGinnis, vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said improved pay allows the department to enact what he likens to the transfer portal in college football.
With better pay and a strong sign of support from the local community, the SJPD is now more attractive to officers from other departments who may want to work in St. Joseph. Because they are licensed and experienced law enforcement officers, they can start fairly quickly.
”I had no doubt from the get-go that the community was going to support law enforcement,” McGinnis said. “Our applications have been going up now that there’s a guaranteed pay plan.”
The more long-term issue will involve working with entities like the Missouri Western State University Regional Law Enforcement Academy, which is taking a more active role in engaging with prospective students who may be interested in a law enforcement career. The academy graduated 25 students in December.
That’s a slower process, especially since academy graduates take jobs at agencies throughout the region.
Carter said he believes some patience is needed but that St. Joseph is on the right track. The department is now 21 officers short.
“We knew that we would not have an automatic fix, that there would not be overnight success in recruiting as a result of passing the tax,” Carter said, “but it would give us another tool that we could use.”
