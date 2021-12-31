The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued multiple subpoenas, filed document requests with eight federal agencies, produced reports totaling 74 pages and issued orders for 35 tech companies to preserve records.
A divided and polarized America should be able to find one issue of common agreement regarding the outcome of this investigation. The committee’s final report will be voluminous.
But for some, it doesn’t take a report with the heft of a metro phonebook to get to the bottom of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. Impressions can be boiled down to just a few images seared into the mind. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, raising his fist in defiance. The “QAnan Shaman” with his horned hat and megaphone in the U.S. Capitol. Trump supporters scaling the wall and breaking through windows.
One of those images had a local connection. Kim Dragoo, a St. Joseph woman, was photographed walking through the halls of the Capitol on the day of the riot. She was grinning from ear to ear, with police officers flanking her on both sides.
Whether those images are fair or require additional context is a matter of debate.
Dragoo was not arrested and was never detained in connection with Jan. 6. She gave an account at the time that was at odds with the images that many Americans saw on their television screens.
“The cops were really nice to me,” she told News-Press NOW the day after the storming of the Capitol. “I mean I talked to them and told them, ‘Thank you for your service.’”
A week later, she was not doing interviews. She could not be reached for this story.
As time fades, things start to get more complicated and reactions get filtered through a more partisan lens. In the days after the storming of the Capitol, the News-Press published numerous letters to the editor, some asking why BLM protesters didn’t get similar scrutiny, others likening Republicans to Hitler’s enablers in the Reichstag.
Those views are unlikely to soften, regardless of the House select committee’s findings. At times the public can’t even agree on whether the events of Jan. 6 should be labeled a riot, an insurrection, an attempted coup or just the storming of a building.
Dragoo was a bit player in the larger drama, and even she is someone who is difficult to classify. Local news accounts show her taking an active interest in South Side development matters. A web search shows her listed as person No. 115 on facesofma ga.com, a site devoted to exposing those involved in Jan. 6.
In assessing the impact, perhaps it’s necessary to step back, from the South Side, from St. Joseph and even from Washington, D.C., to see how the images unnerved those who look to America’s democracy as a beacon that now shines less brightly.
Said Germany’s foreign minister, “It would be self-righteous to point the finger at America alone. We have had to experience how agitation and inflammatory words turn into hateful deeds.”
