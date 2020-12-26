The largest emergency housing shelter for the homeless in St. Joseph was impacted by COVID-19 like the rest of the economy, but this risk actually could have caused its closure.
Mosaic Life Care had planned on supporting the shelter for three years, but less than halfway through the implementation of the Urban Mission project, the hospital pulled its funding due to financial concerns.
That’s when Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph put forth a plan to become the primary backer of the shelter in the middle of the summer, and the agency officially took over duties on Sept. 1.
The $685,000 CAP put forward is estimated to last around 20 months. Some of the money came from the CARES Act, according to CAP’s Executive Director Whitney Lanning, who spoke to News-Press NOW ahead of the organization taking over the shelter.
“It’s ironic that COVID-19 caused the loss in funding, but it also created an opportunity for new funding,” Lanning said.
The building the shelter is located within is owned by Danny Gach of the Crossing Outreach Ministry. The Crossing was the former operator of the shelter.
It’s unclear what will happen in 2022 when CAP’s projected funding runs out, however if the nonprofit hadn’t stepped up there would have been more than 65 beds missing in St. Joseph during the winter.
Multiple community health workers are housed inside the homeless shelter, and they are tasked with building relationships that foster life skills. They also have knowledge of the system to help with obtaining birth certificates and even sometimes suggestions on temporary work.