The top story in our region in 2019 continued 2020 as the case of an accused killer made its way through the court system.
Garland Nelson, a Northwest Missouri man accused of killing Wisconsin brothers Nicholas and Justin Diemel, is facing capital murder charges as his case awaits a trial setting.
Nelson’s case began in July of 2019, when he was charged with illegally driving the brothers’ rental truck. Charges have since been upgraded to include murder and armed criminal action, among other offenses.
The case has not moved rapidly, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, as lawyers argue over what physical contact Nelson should be allowed to have with his lawyers. In September, one of Nelson’s defense lawyers wrote in a court filing that trial was still a year to 18 months away.
In court documents, police and prosecutors paint a brutal murder scene, alleging that Nelson killed the men and then disposed of their bodies by burning them, grinding them up and shipping some of the remains out of state.
Nelson and the Diemel brothers were linked through a $250,000 cattle deal.
A DNA expert told News-Press NOW that science could be a key component to the case, though prosecutors said in open court that Nelson already admitted to disposing of the brothers’ bodies, but not to killing the two. The defense has denied every allegation and promised to argue “each and every objection.”
Nelson’s trial has been moved from Caldwell County to Johnson County, partially due to media coverage of the case. A Johnson County judge denied News-Press NOW’s request to allow a camera in the courtroom for the pretrial proceedings, though the judge said he’d consider allowing cameras during Nelson’s trial.