A nightmare for St. Joseph residents in the South Side showed a city in collaboration, following flooding in July that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.
On July 20, a debris jam in Contrary Creek and heavy rain caused flooding that had people displaced from their homes, with some given temporary shelter in venues like the Civic Arena.
In response, emergency crews from Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Joseph Police Department and the St. Joseph Fire Department helped address immediate concerns. Meanwhile, the American Red Cross helped people find lodging.
As they picked up the pieces, some South Siders said it was the worst flooding they had experienced in decades. In the wake of the damage, residents came together, initiating fundraisers through T-shirt sales and GoFundMe campaigns. The St. Joseph City Council allocated funds for flood relief. The United Way of Greater St. Joseph got resources to help people rebuild. Volunteers helped remove debris and renovate houses.
There are still questions that South Siders want answered, like how the flood happened and why weren’t efforts made to avoid it in the first place.
“We lost everything. We want to know why they let this happen,” Marla VanHoutan, a South Side resident, told News-Press Now in August.
Frustrations compounded when South Siders were told the flooding wouldn’t qualify for disaster aid because of the size of the event.
Complicated feelings aside, people from the South Side felt the flooding showed the camaraderie and support they have for each other.
“It’s easy for people to kind of forget the South End exists in St. Joe. But, man, you turn down the street and you just feel this immense amount of love and pride,” Brittnie Morgan, a social worker at Hosea Elementary School, said in a previous interview.