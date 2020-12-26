It’s no secret that large retailers in St. Joseph had their share of adversity in the last year while many have had to make adjustments.
In May of 2020, Dillard’s in the East Hills Shopping Center converted into a clearance outlet. The reasoning for doing so at a corporate level is unknown, but one highlight of the company’s third-quarter results shows Dillard’s as a company netted $31.9 million compared to a netted income of $5.5 million in the prior year third quarter.
“As we enter this holiday season, one thing we can predict is the dedication of our associates and their exceptional service to our customers,” said CEO William T. Dillard II.
At at East Hills, Gordman’s closed permanently in 2020, even with the St. Joseph location being considered one of the 56 better-performing spots when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017.
When the mask mandate in St. Joseph was extended in late summer and the fall, businesses had to enforce wearing masks or risk being issued a fine. The choice of also having to follow cleaning procedures set forth, and for many stores at their own will, was not always convenient but necessary according to one store manager.
“I kind of feel like it’s something we always should have done,” said Lori Rodriquez, manager at Bee & Thistle.
As COVID-19 cases continue to move in Buchanan County at an upward pace and the counter of a coronavirus vaccine making its way across the country, it’s still unclear when there will be a lifting of these restrictions.