Missouri Western State University may never be the same again.
It is hard to exaggerate the scale of the unprecedented, transformational change that has occurred on campus in the year 2020. More than 50 faculty roles and dozens of other jobs were reduced, cut or reassigned over the course of the spring. A program phase-out process is ongoing.
“I know that I’m making recommendations that will change the trajectory of many lives. And that weighs on me heavily,” University Provost Dr. Doug Davenport said in April. “And yet, I can find no suitable alternative.”
University President Matt Wilson took office in July 2019 and worked to implement the changes, stirring up a hornet’s nest of controversy in the process. Wilson ultimately put his home in Country Club Village, Missouri, up for sale in June 2020, telling a reporter he wanted to downsize given all the time he had to spend on campus addressing the crisis. Within a month, he had resigned to take a new role at his alma mater in Japan.
The administration — led by an interim president, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, since August — ultimately managed to right the ship by staying the course on the changes Wilson implemented. There is still a $2 million budget deficit. A December audit found the university’s revenues and fiscal position were, in the last two years, lagging peer Missouri institutions.
Yet Kennedy has won praise for her leadership during the crisis and throughout the COVID-19 period, during which the university never saw more than 100 active cases of infection at any one time.
“We definitely need to stabilize after having such massive changes,” student government president Nathan Scott said in September. “I think, with President Kennedy, we definitely have a chance.”