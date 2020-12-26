The course of 2020 saw the St. Joseph School District determined to implement education online most of the time, without its mission going off kilter.
Back in February, Dr. Doug Van Zyl excused staff and students to go celebrate the Super Bowl victory of the Kansas City Chiefs. There was plenty of calendar flexibility to do so.
The situation changed dramatically by March as schools closed and virtual learning began at home. Spring break quickly morphed into the longest summer “vacation” any SJSD pupil is ever likely to have. So much was unknown. It was like building a plane as it was already flying through the air.
“And that’s not necessarily what you want to do,” the superintendent of schools later reflected in June.
The long break did allow for plenty of time to prepare for the fall, and in that time Dr. Marlie Williams oversaw the activation of the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy. Ultimately, about one third of all 10,544 students enrolled for voluntary online education. In a sign of success, they’ve largely chosen to remain.
The district had less success with hybrid education, launched in October. Every non-virtual student in seventh through 12th grades was placed into remote learning three days per week. Elementary school students got one virtual day per week.
The involuntary nature of this proved to be a problem. By the end of the year, the number of middle and high school students in danger of failing one or more classes had doubled.
Recognizing the situation, the Board of Education voted to get rid of the hybrid system on Dec. 21, effective Jan. 14. The Virtual Academy will remain for good. With the accelerating deployment of vaccines nationwide, the district hopes it has seen the last of COVID-19 emergencies, but only time will tell.