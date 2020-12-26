The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year drought by bringing home the Lombardi Trophy, winning Super Bowl LIV over San Francisco 31-20 Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Kansas City trailed by double digits for the third-straight playoff game, facing a 20-10 deficit with under seven minutes remaining. Following a playoff that will go down in Super Bowl lore, a third-and-15 pick up off 44 yards on “2-3 Jet Chip Wasp,” Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for the first of three touchdowns in the final six-plus minutes.
Damien Williams picked up the go-ahead score on a 5-yard touchdown reception with 2:44 to play and sealed the game with a 38-yard rushing score to prepare the confetti to fly in red and white.
“We never lost faith,” Mahomes said. “That’s the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That’s what we preached all year long.”
Mahomes completed 26 of 42 passes for 285 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the NFL’s top passing defense and pass rush. Williams rushed for 104 yards while Hill (105) and Sammy Watkins (98) led the receiving corps.
The win delivered the first Super Bowl title to Andy Reid as a head coach, who lost on his only other trip with the Eagles during the 2004 season.
Earlier in the postseason, the Chiefs trailed the Texans 24-0 in the divisional round and fell behind the Titans 10-0 in the AFC title game.
Kansas City secured the AFC’s second seed thanks to a 12-4 record and Week 17 win over the Chargers, coupled with a Patriots loss to the Dolphins. The Chiefs avoided a road game to Baltimore after the Ravens lost in the divisional round.
Mahomes became the youngest player with a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in league history with the win.