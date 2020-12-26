In the summer of 2020, the town dealt with not only a pandemic, but also a string of violent incidents that left many heartbroken.
On Aug. 9, Raelynn Elise Craig, 2, was killed in a drive-by shooting that injured two others. Craig was in a vehicle parked outside of The Frog Hop, near 20th and Messanie streets.
A vehicle driving by shot at the victims and Craig was pronounced dead that Sunday evening.
Three men are being held on charges of second-degree murder in the case. According to court documents, Te’Avion Waunya Hawkins, 20, is alleged to have been driving the vehicle from which shots were fired, while Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard, 21 and Caimon Ramone Stillman, 21, were passengers who shot out of the vehicle and struck the victims.
The three men have made several appearances in court, but trial dates have not yet been set.
At the time of Craig’s death, police said the shooting was connected to other recent incidents. Hawkins was first arrested for an incident that happened a few hours before the fatal drive-by. Police allege Hawkins shot at the same vehicle Craig was killed in just a few hours prior.