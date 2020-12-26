The Blacksnake Creek project was a long and arduous process. Although the completion of the project is included in the News-Press NOW’s Top 10 stories of the year, the process started four years ago in 2016.
The federal government mandated the project, which would prevent clean creek water from entering the city’s water protection facility and reduce overflow events that cause wastewater to end up in the river.
The St. Joseph City Council approved the final contract for the project on June 19, 2017, but it wasn’t until June of this year that the $63 million project, mandated by the federal government, became operational.
A large portion of the project was creating an underground pipe that would move water from the creek near Second Harvest Food Bank into the Missouri River near the Remington Nature Center.
The bore machine that formed the underground pipe arrived in St. Joseph in June of 2018, but it wasn’t until November 2019 that the machine finished its 6,500-foot journey.
The pipe moves anywhere from two million gallons of water, on a dry day, to 800 million gallons during a major rain event.
There were further delays in March, but after years of construction, the project began operation in June and is working as intended.