The COVID-19 pandemic impacted St. Joseph in a significant way throughout 2020, starting with Mayor Bill McMurray’s emergency order in March that closed down many non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars that could not provide social distancing measures.
Gatherings were limited to no more than 10 people and a local state of emergency strongly encouraged people to remain in their homes and avoid public places except when necessary to obtain food, supplies and medical treatment. The declaration went into effect on March 24 and forced businesses that were nonessential to close and travel was limited unless it was essential.
This caused public health officials and Mayor McMurray to urge social-distancing measures and good hygiene practices.
The first two cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County were announced on March 27.
Concerns grew locally with a COVID-19 outbreak at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph. On April 24, the announcement of 16 positive cases prompted the Missouri Department of Health and Senior services to perform one of its first box-in testing strategies where 2,800 tests were performed for all employees of the plant. This caused a dramatic increase in the number of positive cases in Buchanan County, as ultimately hundreds of Triumph employees were confirmed to have the virus.
The state and many city businesses did come out of lockdown in early May, but McMurray issued a mask mandate for St. Joseph in September after cases once again began to spike and hospitalizations rose. That measure will remain in place indefinitely, and the health department can ticket businesses that are not following the rule.
Hospitalizations continued to rise steadily in October and November with capacity becoming strained, before falling again in December.
Buchanan County saw test capacity go up, and with people going back to school and work the positivity rate got up to around 25% at its peak. Cases in Buchanan County have now grown to more than 7,000, and COVID-19 deaths have reached more than 120.
Health-care workers got a needed boost with word that relief is on the way. The city’s first doses of the COVID-19 arrived Dec. 21 at Mosaic Life Care and immunizations of front-line workers, including doctors and nurses, have started.