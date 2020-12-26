With air travel down, many Americans are hitting the road during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assuming local regulations allow for it, exploring the outdoors can be a good way to vacation safely during this turbulent time. Fortunately, many National Park System parks remain open with fewer visitors than during a normal year.
The National Park System is managed by the National Park Service, which oversees 422 different parks that span more than 80 million acres across all 50 states. While some of the most visited parks are recreational areas, parkways and national parks, the National Park System is comprised of many different types of parks, including monuments, memorials, battlefields and historic sites. In fact, less than one-third of annual visits are to the 62 parks with “national park” in their name.
In a typical year, there are more than 330 million visitors to parks in the National Park System. Last year, travel to these parks netted over $40 billion in economic benefit across the U.S. and supported over 340 thousand jobs. This enormous amount of tourism and travel helps to support many “gateway towns” near parks throughout the country. Money spent by tourists at hotels and motels, restaurants, RV parks, campgrounds, and gas stations is often the lifeblood of these small economies.
Missouri ranks at number 30, containing six parks with about a $419 million economic benefit. Of those six, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis is the most visited.
While all of the parks, whose cities range from Grandview to Diamond, Missouri, are bit of a drive from St. Joseph, local residents are happy to make the journey.
“It’s been a tradition in our family for decades to visit the parks in Missouri, usually the arch and the (Wilson’s Creek National) Battlefield. It’s always a good time. It’s great bonding time,” Dave Mantey said.
The closest site near St. Joseph is the Harry S Truman National Historic Site in Independence, Missouri.
“You can’t compare (it) to a giant structure or battlefield, but it’s nice to visit if you’re doing a tour around the state,” Mantey said.
During the pandemic, Mantey said his family stuck to visits of national sites that were outdoors and allowed for social distancing.
“We didn’t want to risk it, but it was sad not to be able to do our proper annual tradition,” he said.
During 2020, there has been almost a 25% decline in visits to the National Park System, which will impact these communities and their economies. However, even with social-distancing orders in place, outdoor recreation and visiting these areas can be a COVID-safe activity.
To find the states that offer the best access to the National Park System, researchers at Outdoorsy looked at data from the National Park Service’s National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics. They ranked states based on the number of NPS-managed parks that are partially or fully contained within the state. They also included the annual visits to the NPS parks in each state, a measure of the economic benefit from NPS park tourism and the name of the most visited park in each state.
Here are the states that offer the best access to the National Park System:
15. Tennessee
Number of NPS parks: 12
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 9,979,139
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $995,900,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Great Smoky Mountains NP (7,026,734)
14. Colorado
Number of NPS parks: 13
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 7,761,213
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $771,700,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Rocky Mountain NP (4,670,053)
13. Utah
Number of NPS parks: 13
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 15,285,200
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $1,868,700,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Zion NP (4,488,268)
12. Texas
Number of NPS parks: 14
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 5,834,681
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $492,000,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Lake Meredith NRA (1,328,340)
11. New Mexico
Number of NPS parks: 15
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 2,139,674
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $155,000,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): White Sands NP (608,785)
10. Washington
Number of NPS parks: 15
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 8,776,096
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $709,800,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Olympic NP (3,245,806)
9. Massachusetts
Number of NPS parks: 15
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 10,003,220
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $1,285,400,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Cape Cod NS (4,096,104)
8. Maryland
Number of NPS parks: 18
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 6,854,872
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $312,800,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Chesapeake & Ohio Canal NHP (3,888,758)
7. Pennsylvania
Number of NPS parks: 19
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 10,153,809
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $711,300,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Independence NHP (4,532,459)
6. Arizona
Number of NPS parks: 22
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 12,463,772
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $2,015,900,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Grand Canyon NP (5,974,411)
5. Virginia
Number of NPS parks: 22
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 22,815,596
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $1,669,100,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): George Washington MEM PKWY (7,487,265)
4. Alaska
Number of NPS parks: 24
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 3,218,301
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $2,192,900,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Klondike Gold Rush NHP (1,116,161)
3. New York
Number of NPS parks: 24
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 21,013,245
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $1,060,200,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Gateway NRA (7,803,348)
2. District of Columbia
Number of NPS parks: 25
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 39,687,383
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $830,700,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Lincoln Memorial (7,808,182)
1. California
Number of NPS parks: 28
Annual visitors to NPS parks: 39,620,672
Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $4,276,200,000
Most visited NPS park (& visits): Golden Gate NRA (15,002,227)
Methodology and detailed findings
The data used in this study is from the National Park Service’s National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics. The study includes all 422 NPS-managed parks, including 19 different park types, such as national parks, national battlefields, national monuments, national memorials, national historic sites and national parkways, among others.
States were ranked based on the number NPS parks that are partially or fully contained within the state. Some parks are listed in multiple states. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater number of annual recreation visitors to its NPS parks was ranked higher. The economic benefit from NPS park tourism “is a measure of the total estimated value of the production of goods and services supported by NPS visitor spending. Economic output is the sum of all intermediate sales (business to business) and final demand (sales to consumers and exports).”
