Buchanan County and St. Joseph residents are all too familiar with commercial and residential flood damage over the years.
The flood events of 2019 all over the state and more recently the flooding on the South Side of St. Joseph still have people displaced from their homes. The events highlight the need for the ability to be educated on flood insurance options and policies.
My Flood Risk is a part of the National Flood Insurance LLC. On its website, myfloodrisk.org, there is data that can be searched via your address to see what risk you are at for flooding. The website shows all types of data, including your flood zone and elevation. The website compiles data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Geological Survey.
If the address area is marked as “unmapped” that means the area is not participating in FEMA flood coverage or the flood risk is undetermined.
“It is 90% of the country that is participating. The last 10% are those areas that don't have access to FEMA flood insurance,” Jennifer Scherff, a project manager at My Flood Risk, said. “There are private companies where you can get insurance if your area does not participate in that program.”
The FEMA flood insurance policies only go up to $250,000 in building coverage. For more coverage on properties, one would need to go the private route for the extra coverage.
My Flood Risk tries to help connect people to federal or private policies because there are some coverage areas that private coverage has and federal coverage does not.
“They don’t offer replacement cost on contents, which private offers. Another important coverage area that only private carriers offer is loss of use coverage,” Scherff said. “If your house floods, it might be needing repair and you need to go live somewhere else until it's done. It will allow you to go live somewhere else. It covers additional living expenses. FEMA does not cover those options.”
Scherff also highlighted that the river this year has been low and the flood outlook has been great so far. That has allowed federal levees to finish repairs along the Missouri river in the state.
Hopefully, the fall season will bring low river levels and average rainfall, leading up to the winter time, which Scherff said is a popular time to look at flood insurance.
“Well, I would say people would need to look into flood insurance before winter comes. As you know, after the flooding last year there was significant damage throughout the state,” Scherff said. “Some levees aren’t repaired. Even if they are, they can still breach and it leads to devastation for so many people.”
To learn more about federal government assistance for flooding visit www.fema.gov/flood-insurance.com.