Test your equipment, stay hydrated and avoid turning your back to an audience to set the stage for a successful speech, advises a man who makes his living as a public speaker.
Will Stuck, who spent more than 20 years working as a librarian before moving on to a career as a public speaker, entertainer and educator, offered those tips in a virtual presentation this week to members of the Women’s Leadership Group viewing a St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce event event.
Stuck said it was when he was recovering from a heart attack in his mid-30s that he made the decision to leave his job at the library and reach more people on a broader scale.
“One of the ways I chose to make that impact was not only through entertainment shows and things along that line that are designed to make people think and laugh, but it’s to tell people how important storytelling is,” Stuck said.
While the basics are important to start with, Stuck said an emphasis on knowing the material is something he feels is one of his biggest tips. His other points referred to the power of storytelling, which, according to Stuck, is an artform.
“If you know it backwards and forwards, hopefully nothing is going to throw you off your game,” Stuck said.
A study conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health found the underlying fear of 73% of individuals affected by public speaking anxiety is judgement or negative evaluation by others. Stuck gave a secret tip that he said should help relieve that concern.
“Know that your audience, whoever is listening to you speak, they do not want you to be bad,” Stuck said. “They don’t want you to stink because they have sat through bad presentations and bad public speaking before.”
Even experienced speakers like Stuck say that it's okay to have little bit nerves before presentation. He says butterflies prior to facing an audience of any kind means that the information matters to the speaker.
"If you're a little nervous going into a professional speaking or public speaking situation, it's okay," Stuck said. "That just means you care about presenting the information."