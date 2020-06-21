Summer officially started Saturday, and as temperatures soar it's important to take precautions when spending time out in the sun.
“Let your body get acclimated,” said Stephanie Malita, public information officer for the City of St. Joseph Health Department. “Don't be in air conditioning all week long and then be out doing yard work on the weekend where your body's just not used to it.”
Once outside, it is best to wear lighter colors and loose-fitting clothing. This will allow for more sunlight to be reflected off your clothing and skin and help keep you cool.
Finding shade and reapplying sunscreen can prevent dehydration and sunburn.
“Avoid working outside for long periods at a time when UV rays are highest between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Malita said.
Prolonged exposure can lead to problems such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke or long-term skin cancer.
There are many symptoms of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, fatigue, excessive sweating, cramping, rapid pulse and low blood pressure.
“You should seek medical attention if your symptoms don't improve within an hour after getting out of the heat and trying to cool down,” Malita said. “Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to a heat stroke, and that can become life threatening.”
Heat stroke symptoms often worsened and can include flushed skin, fast breathing or heart rate and vomiting.
“They may have a high body temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher,” Malita said.
People should remember to hydrate frequently and check on pets, kids and neighbors on hot days, she said.