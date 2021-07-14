Many cemeteries have a children’s section. It’s an unsettling place where lives taken too soon are laid to rest.
It’s been said there are more graves of children who died in the 40s, 50s and 60s in these spaces. The reason being that many of the children died of polio and many who were unvaccinated against the disease.
When the polio shots came out, many parents were afraid to let their children receive it for fear it would do more harm than good.
Eventually rational wisdom took hold and more children were vaccinated. Many of us today still have that weird scar on our shoulder, me included, from receiving the vaccine when we were children.
Today many of us have the same fear of getting the COVID vaccine for ourselves and our children.
It’s embarrassing to see that Missouri has one of the lowest rates of people receiving the COVID vaccinations. It’s doubly embarrassing that Buchanan County has the lowest unvaccinated rate in Northwest Missouri. That includes Worth County and other impoverished areas.
Before we believed only adults and the elderly needed to get the COVID vaccine. Now the experts are saying that children from the ages of 12 to 18 years old should receive the vaccine. Before we thought the young were immune to the virus. That’s proven to not be the case now. We’re still learning as we go along with this virus.
What’s troubling today is that many folks are leery of getting the vaccine for themselves and their children just like people were in the 50s and 60s with the polio shots.
People refuse to wear masks and social distance as stressed by the experts. But many people think it’s about government control or some other far flung conspiracy. They feel it’s their right to not follow these guidelines.
Is it also their right to die and harm others?
I follow the recommendations of health experts not conspiracists. They may be wrong about some things. We might learn in the future but the wisdom now is enough for me to heed the precautions.
Someone once asked me why they haven’t found a cure for cancer but they found a cure for this virus so quickly?
One is a cell abnormality the other is a virus.
We all want herd immunity and the freedom to get out among people but if we don’t get the shots, this won’t happen for a much longer time.
I’m not going to put myself, family and others in danger based on fear and conspiracies.
I saw a meme the other day that said “animals are smarter than humans because they don’t let the dumb ones lead the pack.”
We are supposed to be smarter than the animals. Get the shots, please.
