With the way things are going at Missouri Western State University, the campus needs the boost of a return to school this fall. Much depends on how many students will come back and what can be done to retain them.
A perfect storm of crises has buffeted the campus within the last six months, and Dr. Doug Davenport, university provost, is conducting a process of trying to find out who is planning to come back. The fall 2019 enrollment level came in at about 5,400 students, roughly 1,800 of whom were enrolled part time, according to data compiled by Davenport.
"For us, unfortunately, we have over a decade lost approximately 1,000 full-time undergraduate students that has huge financial implications for the institution," Davenport said. "While we've been up in part-time undergraduate students by a couple of hundred, that has kept the numbers from going down as far as we would expect in terms of total headcount."
The university releases enrollment figures of this sort each year, as growing or decreasing enrollment totals are naturally a sign of growth or contraction for the entire institution. Missouri Western has seen a downward enrollment headcount trend, as has essentially every other four-year public university in the Show Me State and the bulk of its peer institutions across the nation, since observing a fall 2010 peak of about 6,300 students. That includes about 1,600 part-timers.
The roughly 900-person decrease in headcount is expected to drop further in fall 2020. University Vice President Darrell Morrison, who handles financial affairs for Western, said last week that a contingency plans envisions this decrease being as deep as 20%. Administrators have emphasized that this is what they are preparing for, so they are ready if it comes. However, the situation may pan out better.
"Darrell Morrison has been working diligently to provide estimates that are conservative," Davenport said. "And so if you're operating in an optimistic climate where you say, well, we think it's going to be this amount of money, and you don't get that amount of money. Well, that's a problem ..."
A number administrators watch just as closely, and one that represents a bigger immediate financial impact is the total number of enrolled student credit hours. Following end-of-May adjustments, each enrolled credit hour produces $220 in revenue for each undergraduate, in-state student. Fall 2010 recorded just over 144,500 total credit hours enrolled, including in-state, out-of-state and graduate hours. Though graduate hours — which individually bring in more revenue — increased to just over 3,200 from a fall 2010 level of just under 1,800 hours, the total level of enrolled hours decreased within the last 10 years to just over 114,000.
"And so that's where your tuition fees, those kinds of things are generated," Davenport said. "And that has also gone down by approximately 22% over that decade. So that's a huge issue."