Christmas left Jamie Johnson overwhelmed with emotion. Instead of having Christmas cheer, she now has Christmas depression.
One daughter is in the Navy and couldn’t come home. Some other family members also were absent.
“So our family isn’t the family that has been for the last 20 years, it’s split up. So the dynamics changed a lot in the last year,” Johnson said. “People were not able to come and visit, people were not there.”
After the Christmas presents were unwrapped and the food eaten, Johnson said she felt overwhelmed.
“So just what can I do different?” Johnson asked herself. “Do I want to host the big meals? Do I want to do all the cooking? Do I want to do all the candy-making? Do I want to do all that or do I want to put it on someone else and go to a restaurant and eat?”
After the warm, cheerful festivities of the holiday season pass and the cold reality of winter sets in, many people experience depression, stress and anxiety.
However despite long-held beliefs, the suicide rate in the United States does not spike around the holidays, according to a report on the Psychology Today website.
According to the U.S Center for Health Statistics, the suicide rate is highest between April and August. The months of November, December and January actually have the lowest daily suicide rates.
However low suicide rates don’t necessarily mean that the holiday blues aren’t a real thing.
An American Psychological Association survey found that 38 percent of people surveyed said their stress level increased during the holiday season.
Ken Hines, a retired st. Joseph psychologist, related back to his family Christmases and noted how everyone falls into the same old patterns and traps.
“Sure enough sometimes in the afternoon, you know towards suppertime, somebody would bring up a memory of how they remembered it, and then somebody else said, ‘No, no, no, that’s not the way it happened, what really happened was’ such and such,” he said. “And then somebody else would chime in. And you know, and we’d be arguing about something that happened 25 years ago.”
Hines added that everyone wants to have a Norman Rockwell kind of Christmas, where everything is pretty, everyone is nice, the turkey is sliced just right and everyone smiles.
“And it never happens, it’s fictional,” Hines said.
Hines added that he combats the after-holiday blues by reading seed catalogs. That strategy has you looking forward to an planning for warmer and possibly happier days.
“You know, if you start feeling blue, you can get out your seed catalog and start picking out what you’re going to plant,” Hines said. “Every year, I try to plant something different than I’ve ever planted before.”