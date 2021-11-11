A man is in critical condition at Mosaic Life Care after a shooting incident Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Angelique Street.
The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. at Oakridge Apartments but little other information is available, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Brad Kerns said.
It was the third shooting in St. Joseph over the last week.
"I want to reiterate and make sure you're out walking together in pairs, and always have somebody with you if you're worried about your safety," Kerns said.
News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
