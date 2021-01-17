The vitality of thrift store shopping at this time of year may be what gets people over the hump in what can be an up and down winter.
It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has created financial hardship for many. Moratoriums that allow people to keep their electricity and water running put a bandage on such situations while the payments are stacked on top of each other at the end, but when people need clothing and for the best “bang for their buck,” thrift stores are a place to get that big coat when the style doesn’t matter or the outfit for the next interview.
Thrift stores have had decisions to make in terms of what they can do to help individuals who need essential clothing. Do they slash prices? Do they give some of the donated clothes away? What do they do with the profits to make a difference?
The staff at Pivotal Point Thrift Store, located 4826 Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph, has prided itself on lumping all of those decisions into one cumulative mission for the betterment of the community. However, this particular thrift store uses its profits as a budget line for income to help the people prosper as part of the Pivotal Point Transitional Housing program.
“If you think that where you’re shopping can not only benefit you, but can also work for a mission and help other people, this community is very driven by that," said Melissa Frakes, executive director of Pivotal Point. "If you don’t have the money to give to an organization, but you can go shop for things you need and you know that’s going to go towards someone who needs a second chance, that’s gonna make you feel good.”
Participants in the programs who are able to maintain 35 to 40 hours of work per week are given a 90 days of free rent and utility housing and are required to attend weekly sessions regarding life skills, case management and budgeting.
“We teach the life skills that maybe people were missing, maybe they just needed a refresher,” Frakes said. “We take things for granted. Not everybody has the luxury of having someone in their life to do that for them.”
Consciousness for the consumer would also certainly make the business model of the thrift store a well-oiled machine and the Pivotal Point takes pride in being that as well. At a time when the pandemic has yet to subside and many customers have tighter budgets than normal, the pricing of the products becomes a priority. Even donations are not immune to being donated again when Pivotal Point knows of someone in need.
“If another organization calls me or someone comes in and says ‘My house burned’ or ‘I need an outfit for an interview,’ we’re gonna take care of this community because this community has taken care of us,” Frakes said.
Donation traffic has not seen slow points in the last eight months, according to Frakes. She said generally this is a slower time for donations, but they have been over the top ever since the beginning of the pandemic.