Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway-169.
A woman was driving a GMC Terrain around 3:15 p.m. on Highway-169 when she crashed into a woman driving a Jeep turning onto I-29, St. Joseph police said.
Th two women and a child passenger in the Jeep were taken to Mosaic Life Care for mild to moderate injuries, police said.
Both women claimed to have had a green light at the time of the crash, police said, and the incident remains under investigation.
