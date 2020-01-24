The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has completed its review of all medical marijuana dispensary applications, and three have been approved in St. Joseph.
There are 38 businesses that applied for medical marijuana dispensary licenses in St. Joseph. Vertical Enterprise LLC, 402 Messanie St., Mother Dispensaries, Inc., 4225 Commonwealth Court, and True Level Investments Inc., 2221 N. Belt Highway, were the only ones approved.
Vertical Enterprise also was awarded a cultivation license on Dec. 26.
Denials for the other 35 applications were issued for various reasons, including failure to meet minimum qualification, the results of an analysis for substantial common control, results of application scoring or application withdrawal.