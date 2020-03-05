Three men have been charged for allegedly assaulting a man and leaving him seriously injured outside a bar in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Trey McLemore, Collin Donoho and Aaron Baker have all been charged with first-degree assault.
Latisha and Luke Perkins were leaving Saale's Tavern on Dec. 29 when Luke Perkins was allegedly attacked by at least three people, leaving him with a broken leg, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.
Latisha Perkins told police her husband and some friends were talking outside the bar when a woman walked up to one of their friends and punched him. The friend allegedly pushed the woman away, which resulted in the woman and three other men "jumping on" her husband, she reported.
Latisha Perkins told police she believed they were trying to attack the friend who had pushed the woman, but instead were beating her husband. She said afterwards they left Luke Perkins laying in the middle of the road.
Luke Perkins was taken to Mosaic Life Care, where he had a tube surgically placed in his chest, had surgery on his ankle and was treated for broken ribs.
The woman who was allegedly began the fight has not been charged.