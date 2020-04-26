Two people were transported to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries after a vehicle struck an embankment and overturned around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
The two were in a vehicle going eastbound on Country Road 180 five miles north of Savannah, Missouri, when the vehicle cut across the center line and traveled off the north side of the roadway.
The vehicle struck a stump and an embankment, going through a fence and overturning altogether.
The passengers were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. They were transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic for their injuries.
Earlier Saturday, a woman was left with serious injuries after a one-car accident in Agency, Missouri.
The vehicle was northbound in a field near Pigeon Hill Road, two miles west of Agency.
The vehicle hit a rut on an embankment and overturned. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle.
She was transferred by Lifenet to Mosaic for her injuries.
There extensive damage to the vehicle. The woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.