With current Buchanan County Assessor Scot Van Meter not running for re-election, several candidates have stepped up for the job, including three Republicans who will face off in the August primary.
Appearing first on the ballot is 56-year-old Dean Wilson, who is employed with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
Wilson has been in real estate for 25 years, 20 of which were as a state certified appraiser, and believes this experience will make him a good assessor for the county.
“I want to make sure everybody has a fair tax assessment,” Wilson said. “I just wanted to make sure somebody in the office had the experience necessary and with my history involved in that I thought I would be a good candidate.”
He said he is used to discussing the ins and outs of valuing property with those less in the know, and would focus on being communicative and open.
“The assessment process can be kind of complicated or complex at some times and I would make myself available to anyone who would have any questions regarding their assessment,” Wilson said.
Jeff King, 51, is a self-employed real estate appraiser and has 30 years in the business.
He believes the position should not be as politicized as it sometimes is and said he only wants to focus on accurately appraising property.
“That job should be based upon someone with experience with property evaluation and the ability to implement programs that improve the communities in this county,” King said. “It has to be done by someone who doesn’t care what your party affiliation is.”
He said he is familiar with the technology associated with the job and believes advancements could mean a more efficient and accurate office.
“With the development of the GIS and with technology and how far it’s come, it’s time for a change,” King said.
Alexis Crump, 41, is currently working in the Assessor’s Office as a deputy assessor focusing on personal property.
She said she has been in the office long enough to know how it runs, and to know what needs to be changed.
“I believe the taxpayers of Buchanan County deserve an assessor that knows the statutes and regulations that are set forth by the Missouri Tax Commission office,” Crump said. “With six years of working in that office I believe I am the right person for the job.”
If elected, she hopes to digitalize the process in order to make it easier for citizens and employees to fill out forms and said she plans to be a full-time assessor.
“I would like the voters to know that I will be a working assessor, I will be in the office every day,” Crump said.
The primary election takes place on Aug. 4. The winner of the Republican race will go on to face Chad Farrow in the November general election, who is running alone on the Democratic ballot.