A truck holding close to 3,000 Girl Scout cookie orders arrived Wednesday, just in time for distribution day in St. Joseph.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been filled with uncertainty, Robin Carl, service unit program Manager, wants the community to know that Girl Scouts remain active in the community, and she said a good way for people to support them is by filling their bellies with yummy goodness.
Carl said they are doing everything they can to take precautions to make sure both the Girl Scouts selling cookies and the customers are safe.
Girl Scouts have implemented contactless methods of ordering and receiving cookies by using a direct web link from the girls. You simply search for the Girl Scout you would like to order from using the direct link, choose porch pick up and pay online and the cookies are delivered directly to your porch.
“We were trying to be very conscientious about how everybody in the community is perceiving the precautions during this pandemic and making sure that everybody’s covered so they can still get Girl Scout cookies because it is a tradition here in St. Joseph,” Carl said.
Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at East Hills Shopping Center, Brothers Market and several other grocery stores around St. Joseph.
“We’re starting this Saturday, the 13th of February, you will see booths pop up all over St. Joseph,” Carl said.
To order online, visit gsksmo.org, using their website you can find specific locations where Girl Scouts are selling cookies near you as well as their contact information.