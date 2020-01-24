Video quality, monitoring and camera angles are just some of the things to consider when purchasing a home security system.
In a study by SafeHome.org, SimpliSafe was tabbed as 2020’s top rated security system.
But a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department investigator said you don’t necessarily have to pick that system to protect your home.
“Each one of those security systems have their own systems that makes them convenient to the customer,” Lonnie Bishop, a Sheriff;s Department investigator, said. “What do they need it for? Are they trying to watch their kids when they come home? Are they trying to keep your grounds safe?”
In the study, Vivent finished in second place, with ADT in third. According to SafeHome.org, the study considered customer reviews, pricing and features, among other criteria.
No matter the system, Bishop said it’s important to keep a user’s contact information up to date in case the security company has to contact the police on the user’s behalf.
“We’ll respond and we’ll check the residence and a lot of times we’ll ask for a reporting party,” he said. “Some of the alarm systems out there don’t have a reporting party, so we don’t know who to say, ‘Oh, hey, your alarm went off but we don’t know who to contact.’”
Bishop said that inside St. Joseph city limits, security system owners need to register with the city and get a permit. In the rural areas of the county, owners don’t need to register, but still should keep their information up to date.
In addition to security systems, Bishop said people need to have a “healthy paranoia” around home protection.
“I know we grew up in an era where we trust people and, unfortunately, things have changed,” Bishop said. “Be mindful of people who come to your door. They could actually be scoping your house out.”