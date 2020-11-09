When Thomas Adkins, son of the owner, opened the Dick’s Bait & Tackle Shop for the day, everything seemed fine at first -- until he noticed the register was open, money was thrown around and parts of the shop were in complete disarray.
The local small business recently was the target of a robbery, which resulted in the loss of close to $800 in merchandise and money, Adkins said.
Fishing equipment, knives, cash and BB guns were among the items stolen from the store. Entry into the business was achieved by pushing the air conditioning unit in the window completely through the wall, Adkins said.
This is not the first theft the shop has experienced during its 23 years of business. Adkins said the business averages about one to two thefts each year.
“The little shops in our community are dwindling down because of these thefts, they affect small business owners compared to these big-box stores,” Adkins said.
Thefts like these can affect small businesses and make it harder for them to grow, while they may not impact larger businesses as much, said Rebecca Lobina, director of the Small Business Development Center.
“Most robberies are a crime of convenience. This is certainly true for small business owners who tend to have little to no security, video surveillance or even an alarm system,”
Lobina said larger companies such as big-box retailers have a necessity factor, and even if there is reported crime people still will continue to go for their basic necessities. On the other hand, at smaller stores a string of robberies and crime may stop people from coming in, she said.
Also, small businesses typically have less revenue to rely on in comparison to larger companies, so robberies can hit harder and cause them to go out of business.
Adkins said they plan to increase their security measures and reinforce entry points to help prevent future robberies from happening. He encouraged the community to support local businesses to really help keep them going and remaining in business.