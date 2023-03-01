RRT to perform ‘Willy Wonka’ this weekend

The Robidoux Resident Theatre is kicking off this weekend on a sugar high with its performance of Roald Dahl’s "Willy Wonka."
“It's such a lovely show,” said Lindsay Prawtiz, RRT program director. “It's bright, it's colorful, it's loud and it's fun. It's a different kind of story than you’re used to. There's no love interest in the story. It's just a good, old-fashioned, fun story about a chocolate factory and a family.”
Kicking off the show's opening weekend, RRT hosted children’s outreach shows for local students Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We do our daytime performances four times over two days for the St. Joseph's School District and surrounding areas to see the show at a very discounted rate,” Prawitz said. “We've been doing this for a while. It's quite a crazy experience getting all those kids out of there and back in. But it's really fun to see them see the Missouri Theater for the first time and see one of our big shows and experience that.”
Prawitz said the cast has been working on "Willy Wonka" for about 10 weeks.
“Our big musicals take about eight to 10 weeks,” Prawitz said. “Our director starts working on the show like a year in advance. Our production staff works on it for a lot longer than those 10 weeks as well.”
Cast members are local actors of all different ages from the St. Joseph community.
“Auditions are open to the community,” Prawitz said. “They have regular full-time jobs out in the world but they come and do this as a hobby at nighttime and then, of course, once a year they're here during the day during these shows for the school kids.”
Prawitz said the next RRT shows in the works are "Godspell" and "The Sound of Music."
RRT will perform "Willy Wonka" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Ticket prices range from $32 to $36. Tickets and more information about the musical are available at www.rrtstjoe.org/willy-wonka.
