RRT to perform ‘Willy Wonka’ this weekend

The Robidoux Resident Theatre is kicking off this weekend on a sugar high with its performance of Roald Dahl’s "Willy Wonka."

“It's such a lovely show,” said Lindsay Prawtiz, RRT program director. “It's bright, it's colorful, it's loud and it's fun. It's a different kind of story than you’re used to. There's no love interest in the story. It's just a good, old-fashioned, fun story about a chocolate factory and a family.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

