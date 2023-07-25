Musical aims to bring the magic to St. Joseph
Young performers will have a chance to show off their talents this weekend with a special performance of "Peter Pan Jr."

Creative Arts Productions has been creating an immersive theater experience for performers and audiences alike for over 40 years now. This year’s “Peter Pan Jr.” aims to continue that tradition. 

For almost three weeks, the CAP summer camp has been abuzz with kids learning new skills and preparing for their performances.  

